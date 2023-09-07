KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Kingsport furniture store marked its return to business at a new location Thursday morning.

Ashley celebrated its new location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and food trucks like Trucky Cheese and Big Bean Coffee Company.

The furniture store’s new site is located at 2716 E Stone Dr. in Kingsport Pavilion.

“We enjoyed our tenure over at East Stone Commons, but this puts us out in front of Target and Kohl’s and that’s our target customer, so it’s really a win-win for us,” Ashley team leader Bob Young said.

Photo: WJHL

As part of the celebration, the store also held giveaways and offered special savings on merchandise.