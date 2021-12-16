Ashley Academy student receives scholarship funded by former student

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A former student of a private school in Johnson City has established a new scholarship that will help students while also honoring his mother.

Chip Turner, a graduate of Ashley Academy, has funded a new scholarship in tribute to his mother, Charlcie Hord Turner, who died in March 2020.

On Thursday, Turner met with the newest recipient of the “Charlcie Hord Turner – Gift of Education” scholarship, a first grader by the name of Xamaria, by video call.

“I’m just super excited for you, Xamaria, you’re the one that is going to do all the hard work in school and do all the reports and stuff. I’m glad you get to do it at a school that you’re enjoying and gives you opportunities,” said Turner.

Xamaria’s scholarship certificate says Charlcie Turner “was a single mom that believed a great education opened doors of opportunity.” The certificate also notes her accomplishments at ETSU and Vanderbilt, as well as her work as an audiologist at the Veteran Administration and an adjunct professor.

Turner said that he was awarded the “Leanne Brown Memorial Scholarship” when he was attending second grade at Ashley Academy. He added that he was happy to pay it forward.