Ashley Academy moving to new location on South Roan Street for fall semester

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A private school in Johnson City has announced it will be moving to a new location on South Roan Street for the fall of 2020.

According to a release from the academy, the current location on Knob Creek Road is up for sale.

“We are extremely excited for the students and families of Ashley Academy,” said Ashley Academy Headmaster Ramona Harr. “For 40 years, we have achieved a great formula for success. That success has come from building a great sense of community while maintaining a unique, challenging, and nurturing learning environment where students can succeed. The new campus will enable our students to have more space to learn.”

The new location will offer room for expansion and allow the school to designate specific rooms to subjects.

Ashley Academy will have a new auditorium with 250 seats, state-of-the-art science labs and a gymnasium with Astroturf flooring.

The Pre-K – 8th Grade school is currently taking applications for new students. You can begin the admission process by clicking here or schedule a tour by calling 423-929-7888.