Ashley Academy hosts ‘Assembly of Gratitude’ for first responders ahead of 9/11

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities school marked almost 20 years since September 11 by hosting an Assembly of Gratitude for first responders.

Middle school students at Ashley Academy led the school’s Commemorative Assembly of Gratitude by recognizing those who serve the community.

“We learn to enjoy our community and appreciate our community because of the people who are in our community, and when we recognize these individuals and what they are giving of themselves, we realize how much richer we are for it,” said social studies teacher Royanne Baer.

First responders and police officers attended the service and had the chance to tell students about the demands of their jobs.

Students also presented thank-you notes to those visitors.