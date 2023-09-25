JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City’s historic Ashe Street Courthouse has been undergoing a massive renovation project, and city leaders say work should be done before fall is over.

Brian Ross, the Facilities Director for the City of Johnson City, told News Channel 11 that work at the site is nearing completion.

“We are currently on track to finish probably around the end of November,” Ross said. “We’ve had some unfortunate delays in the supply chain still, and that really is in large part is because of electrical components.”

According to Ross, the structure will primarily be used for office spaces.

“We’re looking for tenants that are affiliated with rural health in some capacity, hopefully with some sort of entrepreneurial component,” Ross said. “And the city will be issuing requests for proposals from qualifying agencies for that in the coming weeks.”

The former courthouse, bank and post office was granted to the City in July 2022 after an agreement was reached between Washington County and the City. The building also served as the home of Washington County’s 911 Communication Center until 2017.

“This building’s been long neglected and long overlooked and not really used in a way that’s been true to its history and so, we’re looking forward to just having it really restored and shine, be a gem on this on this street when everything is completed,” Ross said.

Ross told News Channel 11 in February that the design team over the project was working to modernize the courthouse while also preserving and replicating some of the unique architectural features.

“Any renovation project is a challenge and this one in particular, because of its age and its use over the years, the design-build team, I think, has really done a great job of being true to its history, its historic value, while also updating it to modern needs and codes,” Ross said Monday.