JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases continue to rise locally.

As of Thursday, about 10 babies were at Niswonger Children’s Hospital with RSV.

Meanwhile, providers are feeling the effects of a vaccine shortage.

“I do currently have enough for those highest of risk patients, but I do not have any additional doses,” said Ballad Health pediatric pharmacist Dr. Robin Mottern.

Local health care providers are following recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to only provide RSV immunization to high-risk patients, premature babies and infants with chronic heart disease or lung disease. Patients who qualify for the CDC’s Vaccine for Children program are also a part of this group. These are patients who are uninsured, on Medicaid, or TennCare.

After the new RSV immunization was announced in August, health care workers knew there would be issues.

“Now that the indications are for a much broader group of children, really anybody who is under eight months old, we knew that there was likely to be a relative lack of the vaccine, if you will, or a shortage,” said Dr. Gayatri Jaishankar, ETSU Health outpatient clinic medical director.

Previous immunizations would be given to high-risk infants every month, with the season beginning in October and ending around April.

This new immunization only requires one dose per season.

“There are projections that say that if 70% of infants are immunized to get this immunization, this passive antibody to RSV, our hospitalizations for RSV will drop by half,” Mottern said.

Health care providers recommend regular hand washing and staying away from other sick people. Plus, they urge pregnant women between 32 and 36 weeks to get an RSV vaccine.

“There is on the market a new RSV vaccine for pregnant women that can help prevent disease for them as well as for the unborn child,” Jaishankar said.

“So, mom getting vaccinated should protect baby in a way that the unfortunately drug shortage has allowed us not to be able to,” Mottern said.

Holston Medical Group (HMG) pediatric facilities in Kingsport, Bristol, and Abingdon said they would continue to vaccinate patients based on availability.

“The opportunity to protect children in our communities from RSV hospitalization is a priority, so we will continue to vaccinate based upon supply availability,” said HMG pediatrician and medical director Dr. Alicia Wright.

Both ETSU Health and Ballad health facilities have limited doses. Mottern said CVS and Walgreens pharmacies have these immunizations. She added that most OBGYNs don’t have them yet.