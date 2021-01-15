Artists sought for new Johnson City mural

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Public Art Committee is looking for artists to create a new mural.

The mural will be painted on the walls below the Interstate 26 overpass on North Roan Street.

The theme of the project is “Body and Earth in Motion, Wellness and Peace Within.”

A selection committee will pick three finalists to create art showcasing the many outdoor activities in the area, such as hiking, biking, and kayaking.

“They’ll select three finalists to develop design concepts, those three will be paid $500 for their concept and then the final artist who is selected to install the mural will be paid $58,500,” said project liaison Cheyenne Kumbhare.

Visit the Johnson City Public Art Committee’s website for more information on submitting qualifications.

The deadline to submit qualifications is 4 p.m. on Feb. 5.