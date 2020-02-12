Artists asked to submit Kingsport-themed mural designs for new outdoor gallery

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts is asking artists to submit Kingsport-themed mural ideas for a new outdoor gallery.

The murals will be part of a new Creative Placemaking alleyway in downtown.

Artists are asked to create a color sketch of their design which showcases “something great” about the Model City. Officials say relevant text is allowed. Mural designs should be between 4′ by 4′ and 10′ by 10′. The painting surface will be a brick wall.

Winning designs will get $150. Paint for the murals will be provided. Designs will be picked by the Public Art Committee.

The murals are to be painted between April 1 and May 1.

Entries can be mailed or hand delivered to:Office of Cultural Arts

Attn: Creative Alleyway Project

Renaissance Center

1200 E. Center Street, Ste. 224

Kingsport, TN 37660

Deadline for entries is March 9th. Anyone with questions should contact the Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts at 423-392-8414.