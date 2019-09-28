Artistic trains showcased in Founders Park Saturday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In celebration of Johnson City’s 150th anniversary – the city unveiled new additions that honor it’s railroad history and local art scene.

Fiberglass trains were designed by local artists and showcased in Founders Park Saturday morning.

This project hopes to celebrate the city’s strong art community. Each train depicts what each artist views as the spirit and history of Johnson City.

Mayor Jenny Brock said this is a celebration of all Johnson City has to offer.

“We have seen art throughout our downtown area and all the way to the university. It has softened us so much. It has challenged our imagination so much. It has brought a culture to our city that we didn’t have before,” Mayor Brock said.

For the time being – the trains will be housed in the old JC Penney Building downtown and then at the public library.

Come this spring – the trains will be permanently installed outdoors throughout downtown.