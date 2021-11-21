Artist showcase work at Sycamore Shoals during Winterfest Art Show

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sycamore Shoals State Historic Site was filled with dozens of artists displaying their work at the Winterfest Art Show.

Art show visitors were able to browse, but and enjoy the artwork as well as various types of food.

Organizers of the event said that the money raised during the event will help local artists work on future pieces.

“We promote art within the communities. We also do different outreach events just to get the knowledge of the artwork out there,” said President of Watauga Art League Judy Cable.

If you were not able to make it out, don’t worry because the art show will continue through Dec. 15.