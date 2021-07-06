Artist schedule to be announced Tuesday for 2021 Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Birthplace of Country Music plans to announce the artist schedule for the 2021 Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion on Tuesday afternoon.

The schedule will be revealed around 2 p.m. in a media briefing at the museum.

Organizers will also reveal the annual commemorative festival poster artwork and a “surprise announcement,” according to a release from BCM.

The 2021 Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion will be held September 10-12.

Some of the musicians set to perform at the event include Jason Isabell and The 400 Unit, Tanya Tucker and Blackberry Smoke.

You can see a full list of talent below:

You can watch News Channel 11’s stream of the announcement on WJHL.com and on our Facebook page.