JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University (ETSU) is getting festive this holiday season by unveiling a special ornament.

A release from the university states that the hand-painted, limited-edition ornament will be on sale at Bowman Jewelers at 401 W Oakland Ave and Monkee’s of Johnson City at 2515 N Roan St.

The 2022 ornament – part of what ETSU describes as a new annual tradition – features artwork of Gilbreath Hall. The hall was named for the college’s first president, Sidney Gilbreath.

The ornament is the work of artist Penny Lee Livingston, an Elizabethton resident who has painted glass ornaments for more than 30 years.