ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Following a year of construction, planning, and development, Abingdon Commons opened its doors to the community.

The artisan food center held a soft opening Monday to allow the community to see all that the center has to offer.

Dirk Moore, a member of the community for almost 30 years, owns Blue Hills Community Market, a full-service health food business that specializes in selling products from other local farmers and producers. He said the commons have already started to garner attention.

“It’s hard not to notice what’s going on here because it’s a large and beautiful facility that really is adding a lot to this main street,” Moore said.

The market was previously located on Pecan Street, a short drive from its new location.

“We knew we wanted to be a part of an artisan food center, that is how we knew we wanted to grow,” said Moore. “And so when this opportunity came up to do just that, we jumped on it.”

Other businesses currently inside the commons include Brazen Raven Coffee, Platter & Pour and Rise Bakeshop.

“There was a need for bread here in the area, and I just thought I would be the perfect person for the job,” said Kylie Allen, owner of Rise Bakeshop.

Allen relocated her bakeshop from Princeton, West Virginia. She said the center is something she believes all small towns should have.

“This is what all small towns need, somewhere where they can get fresh, local ingredients,” Allen said. “You have your farm fresh café, you have your fresh breads, you have your apothecary here, your fresh foods, and meats and vegetables.”

Both Moore and Allen believe Abingdon Commons will be a positive addition to the town.

“This is going to really accentuate and accelerate what is already going on in our community,” Moore said.

“It’s like a shopping experience, a new grocery shopping experience, I like to call it,” Allen said. “I think it’ll be really beneficial for the community here.”

Abingdon Commons is set to hold a Grand Opening Friday, Dec. 11. The center will be open daily from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Other businesses are still in the process of making their way into their respective spaces. Developer Nathan Berg told News Channel 11 that Tumbling Creek Cidar Company and Delta Blues BBQ will join the commons in the spring.