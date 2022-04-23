JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Art Struck Festival brought local crafts and artists together in Downtown Johnson City on Saturday.

Guests were able to check out offerings from over 60 vendors, grab a bite to eat from one of the food trucks on-site, or catch one of the live performances scattered throughout the farmer’s market pavilion.

The first Art Struck Festival took place in 2019 and the organizers have been eager to bring it back ever since.

“It’s been wonderful, because I think COVID put everything on hold, as I said, for so many years. People have been itching to get out and do something fun, and something that is a close-knit community event,” said Cheyenne Kumbhare, staff liaison for the Johnson City Public Art Committee.

Admission to the event was free and all proceeds will go back to the Johnson City Public Art Committee to organize the next festival.