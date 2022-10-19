ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The second weekend run of Arsenic and Old Lace has been pushed back a week due to cast illnesses. The final three shows at the Bonnie Kate Theatre are now set for 2:30 p.m. matinees Oct. 29 and Oct. 30 and an 8 p.m. show Oct. 29.

All pre-sold tickets for the performances that were scheduled for this coming Friday through Sunday will be honored at the door, and changes and refunds are available, director Marcia Ross said.

The comedy classic tells the story of an odd Brooklyn, N.Y. family in 1941, led by spinster sisters Abby and Martha Brewster. Through the play, which spans just two days, audiences realize all is not as it seems, with hilarious results.

Two of last weekend’s three shows played to sold out audiences at the 96-year-old theater, which is in line for major renovations after the Friends of The Bonnie Kate non-profit group secured a nearly $750,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC).

‘Arsenic’ is the first show produced by the Bonnie Kate Community Theatre group. A production of ‘Seussical’ is slated for early March 2023.

More information about tickets and schedule changes is available at the theater’s website, bonniekate.org.