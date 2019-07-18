Arrest warrant leads to meth bust

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Carter County woman is facing a host of charges after sheriff’s deputies say they discovered she was selling methamphetamine while arresting her for something else.

Deputies arrested 24-year-old Arial Ilene Wright on Wednesday.

According to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to Betterley Place near Elizabethton to serve a warrant on Wright for failure to appear. After making entry into a house, deputies say they found drug paraphernalia throughout the home, including a pipe inside of a toilet and a bag of meth in the toilet’s bottom flange, plus $1,000 in cash.

Investigators believe she tried to flush the pipe and meth.

Wright is being held in the Carter County Detention Center on a $76,000 bond. She is charged with maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are sold; sale of methamphetamine greater than .5 grams; manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; tampering with evidence; failure to appear (original charge: animals/dogs at large).