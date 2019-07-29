Arrest made after 6-hour hostage situation at S Roan St. gas station in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials have confirmed an arrest has been made after a 6-hour standoff at the Marathon gas station on South Roan St. in Johnson City.

Captain Perry of the Johnson City Police Department told News Channel 11 officers responded to the gas station last night after getting a report of an armed robbery around 8:40 p.m., which had developed into a hostage situation.

News Channel 11 confirmed the suspect had entered the gas station with a weapon and pointed it at a clerk inside.

The weapon was fired during the incident.

The front door of the gas station was blown out during the ordeal, and a vehicle with bullet holes was towed away.

Employees of the gas station told News Channel 11 the vehicle was the suspect’s, and he had arrived and fired shots through his own windshield before shooting out the front door of the gas station.

Employees also told News Channel 11 that the clerk who was held hostage was still in his first week of working at the gas station, and Sunday night was his first night working alone.

Witnesses described the suspect leaping over the counter and attacking the clerk.

“The guy in the white car pulled in screeching in like he was going to drive through the store and then jumped out jumped over the counter and then start hitting him and was like ‘oh you’re messing with my wife’ and then he fired a shot and then we took off,” said witness Linda Nicolas.

Officials confirmed that a suspect was taken into custody after a 6-hour standoff, during which the suspect held a hostage inside with a gun.

When the arrest was made, the suspect surrendered without incident.

No one was injured during the ordeal.

Authorities did not release the identity of the suspect or if there was any relationship that existed between the suspect and clerk.

Employees said that the clerk is shaken up, but he has said he does plan on returning to work.

This is an active investigation. Stay with News Channel 11 online and on-air for updates.