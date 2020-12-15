Arraignment set for police shooting suspect who escaped from hospital

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man who escaped from a hospital after he was shot by police is facing a new charge.

Felony fugitive from justice is the latest charge filed against Mark Hanselman, who was captured last Friday after he escaped from the Johnson City Medical Center.

Hanselman was shot by a Greene County Sheriff’s Department deputy on Dec. 3 after he was found with a rifle outside of someone else’s home, according to investigators.

His escape from the hospital prompted nearby East Tennessee State University to issue a shelter in place advisory.

Hanselman is scheduled for arraignment in Greene County Session Court on Dec. 21.