Around the Town: Rhododendron Festival, Downtown Bristol Night Market and more!

Amy Lynn has your Weekend Around Town! Now that it is officially summer, it’s time to get out and about, and there are a lot of things you can do this weekend. We are starting with the Rhododendron Festival in Roan Mountain.

——————

RHODODENDRON FESTIVAL

It’s been an annual tradition since 1947! The Roan Mountain Citizens Club puts together the two-day celebration as a way to celebrate what some say is the most gorgeous display of natural beauty on the North American continent.

The festival is held in Roan Mountain State Park and features handmade crafts, food and a variety of traditional music. You can also visit the world’s largest natural rhododendron gardens at the top of Roan Mountain.

The Rhododendron Festival is happening in Roan Mountain Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. — 5 p.m.

——————

DOWNTOWN BRISTOL NIGHT MARKET

Now to downtown Bristol for a brand-new event coming up Friday night — it’s Bristol’s Night Market!

You can shop small and local at Downtown Bristol’s Night Market.

The Downtown Center will be all lit up with sparkling lights and area vendors, plus you can enjoy live music, local craft beer and food trucks while making your way down State Street. The event runs Friday night 6 p.m. — 10 p.m.

——————

RAISE THE ROOF

If you’re into history, there are a couple of events you may want to check out! One of them is in downtown Jonesborough at the as the Raise the Roof!



This log house is an important icon of Jonesborough’s historic preservation movement, and thanks to a new grant, it has a new roof that now opens up the inside of the home to tours and gatherings.

A special ceremony will happen at 6:00 on Saturday night.

——————

ABINGDON MUSTER GROUNDS LIVING HISTORY

A trip to Abingdon will take you back in time.

There are historic reenactments and demonstrations happening at the Abingdon muster grounds. This living history event will allow visitors to experience life in backcountry Virginia during colonial times.

There are plenty of kids activities too! The free event is coming up Saturday from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m.

——————

TASTY BUDS AND BEER THROWDOWN

Finally, for you foodies, a new event where you can taste and judge! Several food trucks, including Opie’s Pizza Wagon, will be competing for your vote in the Tasty Buds and Beer Throwdown. For $5, you can sample different foods from area food trucks, vote on your favorite and enjoy live music.

This event is Saturday from 1 to 8 p.m. at High Voltage in Kingsport.

