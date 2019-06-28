Around the Town: Lee Greenwood concert, RAM Clinic and more!

It’s the last weekend of June, and there is plenty to enjoy around the Tri-Cities area this final weekend before the fireworks!

Lincoln Theatre 90th Anniversary

The Lincoln Theatre is celebrating its 90th Anniversary in a big way! The theatre is bringing in world-renowned country music artist Lee Greenwood!

Best-known for his patriotic hit “God Bless The USA,” Greenwood has become a legend of country music, and he will share the songs and stories of his career during his first ever visit to Marion’s historic Lincoln Theatre.

Some tickets are still available, and the show is on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Save the Seagrave

In Johnson City, a car show fundraiser will be held on Saturday at 4 p.m. to help save the Seagrave.

The 1928 fire truck is owned by the Johnson City Professional Firefighters Association. They are trying to raise money to restore it to its original beauty.

The car show will be held at Tetrick Funeral Services in Johnson City.

There will be a hot dog lunch, as well as a flag retirement ceremony and other activities.

RAM Clinic in Wise County



Remote Area Medical, along with the Health Wagon, will hold a free mobile medical clinic Friday through Sunday, offering free medical, dental and vision care.

Services are given on a first come first serve basis, and ticket distribution begins each day at 3 a.m. This event is free and open to the public.

‘Independence on the Frontier’ at Sycamore Shoals

You can get a jump on your 4th of July festivities this weekend with a trip to Sycamore Shoals State Historic Area.

Organizers promise history, patriotism, education, and family fun!

Enjoy live music Friday night, then continue the celebration Saturday and Sunday with historic reenactments, including special readings of the Declaration of Independence

Unicoi’s free ‘Movies in the Park’

The Town of Unicoi will be celebrating summer with its free “Movies in the Park.”

The summer film series is kicking off Friday night. This series will be held at The Buffalo Creek Park in Unicoi.

Organizers say it will feature a different child-appropriate movie each month. To find out what’s playing, check out the town’s Facebook page by clicking here.

The festivities begin at 8:30 Friday night. Concessions are available, but bring blankets and chairs.

For even more events happening in the Tri-Cities area, check out News Channel 11’s Community Calendar by clicking here.

