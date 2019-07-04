Around the Town: Jonesborough Days Festival, Mount Carmel Block Party and more!

The 4th of July holiday may be over, but there is still plenty to do this weekend to keep the celebration going! There are still plenty of great ways to spend some time with the family this weekend!

49th Annual Jonesborough Days Festival

How about making memories at a particularly sweet event, a Moon Pie eating competition!

That is just one of many events going on as Tennessee’s oldest town celebrates the 49th Annual Jonesborough Days Festival through Saturday night.

Families can come to the event starting Thursday morning at 10:00 a.m.

Family activities, an exciting music line-up, handmade local crafts, fireworks, storytelling and much more are scheduled for the holiday weekend.

The festival is known for its community patriotism.

It continues through Saturday night in downtown Jonesborough and goes out with a bang with a big fireworks show.

Observation Knob Park

On Saturday, bring the family over to Observation Knob Park on South Holston Lake!

The all-day event will feature live music, food trucks, craft vendors, inflatables and a fireworks extravaganza to cap off the day.

Backyard Terror’s Dinosaur Park

Have you seen the local dinosaurs yet?

Check out the Backyard Terrors Dinosaur Park in Bluff City! Wind your way through this six-acre attraction to see and learn about dinosaurs!

Every Friday and Saturday night through the month of July, you can bring your own flashlights for the Dino Park in the Dark event.

It’s $10 per car and reservations are required. The park is also open daily 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Mount Carmel Block Party

Ready for a big block party? Head to Main Street in Mt. Carmel on Saturday from 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

There’s plenty of free family fun at the 2019 Mount Carmel Block Party, including live music, a kid zone with rides and face painting, crafts and food vendors.

The great entertainment all leads up to a fireworks display at 10 p.m.

Veterans Charity Ride

Attention bikers! A popular event is coming up on Saturday – the Veterans Charity Ride!

Registration begins at 10:30 at Smith Brothers Harley Davidson in Johnson City with kickstands up at noon.

Come hungry, because there will be plenty to eat before the big ride!

