Around the Town: Back to School Edition

The first weekend in August is the last one before returning to school for many. But don’t worry kids, there is a lot going on to help your last weekend be memorable.

Virginia Tax-Free Weekend

Time to go shopping in Virginia!

Virginia’s tax-free holiday weekend is underway, so there will be no sales tax on items like clothing, notebooks and computers. The savings really add up, and it all begins Friday and runs through Sunday night.

Stuff the Bus

If you are able, you can help out other students as well, as we join together to Stuff the Bus.

The Salvation Army and Walmart are teaming up to help area kids in need.

Nearly 3,000 participating Walmart stores nationwide are participating in Saturday’s event.

You can drop off new school supplies at any Walmart location. Those supplies will be distributed to the kids who need them.

Back-2-School Bash

Also on Saturday morning, it’s time to rise and shine at 9 a.m. for the 4th annual Elizabethton Public Schools Back-2-School Bash!

1,000 free backpacks full of school supplies will be given away! The bash also features inflatables, obstacle courses, lunch, giveaway items, health and education resources and back to school information direct from principals and teachers.

The event will be held at the Citizens Bank Stadium at Elizabethton High School, and no registration is needed.

Movie Night at the Kingsport Aquatic Center

It’s time for one last summer vacation pool party, and you can do that in Kingsport with a bucket of popcorn.

Saturday the Kingsport Aquatic Center is doing a back to school movie night!

Kids can watch a movie right from the pool! This year’s movie is Spider-man: Into the Spiderverse!

Gates open at 7:30 p.m. and the movie will begin at nightfall around 8:40 p.m. Bring lawn chairs and blankets to set up to watch.

Back to School Pool Party at Wetlands Waterpark

On Sunday, the party is at Wetlands, and it’s three hours for only three bucks!

Enjoy the lazy river or one of the thrilling tube rides as you celebrate the end of summer break with your friends!

It’s all happening Sunday night from 6 to 9, but hurry home after that because for many of you it’s a school night!