Army father surprises son at Gate City High School parent night after months away

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – A father in the Army surprised his son at his football game in Gate City.

News Channel 11’s Anslee Daniel was at Gate City High School Friday night and captured the moment on video.

Landon Blanton is a starting senior defensive back and running back for Gate City, and school officials tell News Channel 11 he last saw his father in April.

Robert Blanton, Landon’s father, is a Sergeant First Class in the United States Army. He has been stationed at Fort Jackson in South Carolina.

Friday was Parent Night at Gate City, and the plan had been for Landon to walk with his grandparents.

Landon had no idea his father would be there, and the reunion is heartwarming.