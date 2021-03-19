Armed and Dangerous: Reward offered in Marion, Va. homicide investigation

MARION, Va. (WJHL)- Officials in Marion, Virginia said they are searching for a person of interest wanted for questioning in an ongoing homicide investigation.

In an updated release Friday, Marion Police said they are searching for Jason Emory Whittaker, 36, for questioning after a body was discovered in a house fire early Thursday morning.

The release added, “Mr. Whittaker has an active felony warrant unrelated to this investigation, but is being sought for questioning regarding this incident.”

A reward of $2,500 is being offered for information “which leads DIRECTLY to his apprehension,” according to the release.

Authorities said Whittaker is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center at (276) 783-7204.