GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders paid a short visit to Greeneville to study ways she can improve education for students in her state.

“The folks that are working here on the ground have done some pretty transformational things in this area,” said Sanders. “We wanted the chance to come out and see firsthand why they’ve been successful, what they’ve done, and how we can take some of these ideas and put them back into practice in our state.”

Sanders met with leaders at the Niswonger Foundation to talk about the programs they have created in the area and how they are improving the future of education in the region.

“I think some of the mentoring and tutoring programs specifically are things that we can replicate, the online classes, AP for all, as well as some of the career readiness things,” Sanders said.

Nancy Dishner, President and CEO of the Niswonger Foundation, said the foundation was proud to have Sanders visit.

“We love knowing that there are others who are taking notice of that,” said Dishner. “I think that it’s important to have connection with other states just from the perspective of being able to learn from best practices.”

Sanders said she wants to be remembered as the Governor of Education in Arkansas and plans to take what she learned at the Niswonger Foundation to use in her education plan moving forward.

“Being able to reach those students and make sure that every single child, every single student across Arkansas as well as Tennessee have the opportunities to be successful in whatever pathway they determine,” said Sanders. “I think that’s what we’re all looking to do and seeing how they’ve been able to impact so many of the rural communities in this area, I think are a lot of the similarities that we can use in Arkansas.”