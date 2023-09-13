JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — U.S. Republican Reps. Diana Harshbarger (TN-1st) and Morgan Griffith (VA-9th) both expressed support Wednesday for U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) Tuesday announcement that he was directing the House to open an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

McCarthy said ongoing House investigations that “paint a picture of a culture of corruption” around Biden’s family justify the inquiry, which will center around the Biden family’s business dealings.

McCarthy unilaterally elected to launch the inquiry as opposed to putting it to a full House vote.

“The American people have waited for justice long enough,” Harshbarger said in an emailed statement.

“According to bank records, the Biden Crime Family received tens of millions from foreign adversaries, such as Russia and China. Joe Biden was at the center of this corrupt bribery scheme, and even called for a Ukrainian prosecutor who was investigating his family’s criminal behavior to be fired in exchange for US tax dollars.

“The impeachment inquiry against Joe Biden has my full support, and I look forward to holding him accountable for selling out our country.”

Griffith offered a much briefer endorsement.

“I agree with Speaker McCarthy’s decision to open an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden,” Griffith’s emailed statement reads.

“In light of what we already know we have a duty to investigate fully because where there is a lot of smoke there may be fire.”