(WJHL) – Many volunteer fire departments in the region have started their annual fireworks sale that helps raise funds for equipment. However, in some parts of the Tri-Cities, it’s illegal to shoot, have or sell fireworks.

“Here inside the city of Kingsport, it is illegal to possess and shoot off fireworks,” said Barry Brickey, Public Education and Information Officer at Kingsport Fire Department. “And the Kingsport Fire Department would love for everybody to just maybe go to some of the professional fireworks display that’ll be going on only for the 4th of July, but also throughout the summer.”

Firefighters at the Hampton Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department and the Gray Volunteer Fire Department said their annual fireworks sale is how they raise the most money to buy new equipment.

Chris Isaacs, chief of Hampton Valley Forge Fire Department, said the first fire department to have a fireworks fundraiser in our region was in Carter County.

“About 20 years ago, Hampton Volunteer Fire Department and Stoney Creek Fire Department here in Carter County started the fireworks sales,” said Isaacs. “And since then it’s spread out throughout all of East Tennessee with volunteer fire departments all over utilizing this as the fundraiser of the year to support the departments.”

Isaacs said they raise the most funds when the Fourth of July is on a weekend.

“About 30% lower when it’s on a weekday,” said Isaacs. “So we’re in the weekday 4th of July this year. So, we expect it to be down. But the fire departments throughout East Tennessee can make anywhere from $10,000 to $20,000 for this one fundraiser, which will make up as much as a third of their budget for the year.”

“We’ve actually ordered a new truck to better help us serve the community and most of this money will go towards the new truck,” said Connor Morgan, Gray Volunteer Fire Department Firefighter.

Both Isaacs and Morgan said their fire department doesn’t usually experience many issues with fireworks on Independence Day. Isaacs said he’s heard of people’s concerns with fire hazards.

“We hear that all the time that it’s people from out of the area come here and just can’t believe that a fire department sells fireworks, but in our region we don’t have the forest fire dangers and such that they do in other areas,” said Isaacs.

Isaacs also said they hand out fire prevention pamphlets with every purchase as well.

“And then every firework has warnings on it and we encourage everybody to follow the warnings; it’s published on the firework itself,” said Isaacs.

Morgan said fireworks hazards have not been much of a problem in the county compared to in the city. He said in the county there are more places to shoot off fireworks.

“It just depends on the weather,” said Morgan. “If it’s drier out, hasn’t rained in a couple of days, it can be busier for us with brushfires. Fireworks can catch.”

Although fireworks are illegal in Kingsport, Brickey does give advice to those who still can legally use them.

“Never let a child handle fireworks,” said Brickey. “Even a sparkler can burn at over 1200 degrees and that can quickly catch their clothing on fire or cause serious burns on their hands, fingers, even their face.”

Brickey adds that people should make sure they have a large area to shoot off fireworks.

“You should think about maybe at least 100 feet for every inch of like a Roman candle or something like that in diameter,” said Brickey. “And that way you can be a little bit safer. But we still say that there are no safe consumer fireworks.”

Brickey said the most dangerous day for outdoor fires is July Fourth and for people to keep a close watch on their bonfires as well.

The fine for violating Kingsport’s fireworks ordinance, which is copied below, is $123.75.

“(a) For the protection of the health, safety and welfare of the citizens and residents of the city, it is unlawful for any person to manufacture, use, discharge, possess with the intent to discharge, or offer for sale, expose for sale, sell at retail or keep with intent to sell at retail, fireworks in the city.”

The Kingsport Fire Department asks that people not call 911 to report fireworks disturbances, unless it is an actual emergency, like fire or injury. Instead, they ask people to call the Kingsport Central Dispatch number 423-246-9111.