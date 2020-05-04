Area Rotary Clubs purchase, assemble additions to Kingsport Miracle Field

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Five local Rotary Clubs worked alongside each other over the weekend to purchase and assemble benches and ADA picnic tables at the Kingsport Miracle Field.

PREVIOUS: Kingsport leaders break ground on Miracle Field complex

According to a release from the Rotary Club of Tri-Cities, the following clubs donated $24,000 to the project and built tables, benches and did landscaping work:

Rotary Club of Kingsport

Rotary Club of Kingsport Downtown

Rotary Club of Kingsport Sunrise

Rotary Club of Tri-Cities

Rotary Club of Scott County

“Visit Kingsport, in partnership with the Kingsport Economic Development Board and the City of

Kingsport, are constructing a Miracle Field Complex,” said Rotary Area Governor Ambre Torbett. “This facility will provide a place for special needs children, teens and adults to play baseball. The facility will be the first of its kind in Northeast Tennessee.”

PREVIOUS: Fundraising push underway to make Kingsport Miracle Field a reality

The release says the five clubs provided over 150 volunteer hours at the project.

For more information on the Kingsport Miracle Field and how it gives all children a place to play, click here.