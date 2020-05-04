Area Rotary Clubs purchase, assemble additions to Kingsport Miracle Field

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Five local Rotary Clubs worked alongside each other over the weekend to purchase and assemble benches and ADA picnic tables at the Kingsport Miracle Field.

According to a release from the Rotary Club of Tri-Cities, the following clubs donated $24,000 to the project and built tables, benches and did landscaping work:

  • Rotary Club of Kingsport
  • Rotary Club of Kingsport Downtown
  • Rotary Club of Kingsport Sunrise
  • Rotary Club of Tri-Cities
  • Rotary Club of Scott County

“Visit Kingsport, in partnership with the Kingsport Economic Development Board and the City of
Kingsport, are constructing a Miracle Field Complex,” said Rotary Area Governor Ambre Torbett. “This facility will provide a place for special needs children, teens and adults to play baseball. The facility will be the first of its kind in Northeast Tennessee.”

The release says the five clubs provided over 150 volunteer hours at the project.

