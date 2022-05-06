Tenn. (WJHL) – Following the leak of the Supreme Court’s draft opinion on Roe V. Wade, the conversation surrounding this monumental court case is once again stirred.

News Channel 11 sat down with pro-life advocates in Northeast Tennessee who said they feel many are misinterpreting the draft opinion.

“The Supreme Court says we’re overturning this, now we’re handing off these decisions to each state. So then our states are going to be the ones that decide how they want to vote. Do they want to have abortion in their state? Do they not? That gives us the right as individuals in our state to vote. The people’s voice will then be what happens in their state,” said Executive Director Abortion Alternatives/ TLC Community Center, Angie Odom.

Odum has run her non-profit for over two decades, helping hundreds of women and families along the way. She said the idea of abortion impacts more than just a mother, but also the child, its father, and even grandparents. She said it’s about more than women’s rights but for some reason, whenever this court case is mentioned, that’s the first thing people bring up in an argument. It’s something Victoria Heinz has noticed as well.

“People that are pro-choice see pro-life people or anti-abortion people as those that don’t care truly about the mother and what’s best for them and that’s not at all the case. We are here to support life and defend life through all stages and we want to be there for moms that do decide to parent,” said Heinz, the Executive Director of Hope House.

Hope House is another area non-profit that targets meeting the needs and providing resources to mothers and expecting parents.

While both Odom and Heinz said they are elated over this draft opinion, they want people to know that this isn’t a war of pro-life advocates versus those who are pro-choice, but rather just opening the door wider to the alternative options to abortion.

“You either are for life or you’re not for life. I am about women’s rights but also I’m about the body that is also within her body. When we do become pregnant, you have a choice. You did become pregnant but there are other choices out there before ending the life of another person,” said Odum.

Heinz said should this opinion become the law of the land, they would not only continue on their mission as a non-profit but likely expand it.

While Roe V Wade dates back to 1973, Odum said we’ve come a long way since then and with changing times and technology, she said people should also adjust their thinking on this topic.

Both women said the draft is a beacon of hope but they are aware it is just a draft. As far as what will officially come of this opinion, that remains unknown at this time.