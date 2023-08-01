ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Several local police departments and sheriff’s offices will be hosting National Night Out events Tuesday, Aug. 1.

National Night Out is held on a national scale each year to attempt to create positive relationships between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve.

The events typically feature food, family-friendly activities and provide residents with community resources and safety tips.

Below is a list of some of the agencies in the Tri-Cities region that will be hosting National Night Out events. For more information on each, check each agency’s social media pages: