ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Several local police departments and sheriff’s offices will be hosting National Night Out events Tuesday, Aug. 1.
National Night Out is held on a national scale each year to attempt to create positive relationships between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve.
The events typically feature food, family-friendly activities and provide residents with community resources and safety tips.
Below is a list of some of the agencies in the Tri-Cities region that will be hosting National Night Out events. For more information on each, check each agency’s social media pages:
- Abingdon Police Department/Washington County, VA Sheriff’s Office – 5-8 p.m. at the NEFF Vocational Center (255 Stanley Street, Abingdon, VA)
- Bristol Tennessee Police Department – 5-8 p.m. at 200 West State Street
- Bristol Virginia Police Department – 4:30-7 p.m. at the Rice Terrace Parking Lot on Oakview Avenue in Bristol, VA
- Chilhowie Police Department/Saltville Police Department/Smyth County Sheriff’s Office – 6-9 p.m. at the Chilhowie Town Park/Recreational Center
- Marion Police Department – 6-9 p.m. at the Marion Town Pool (110 East Chilhowie Street, Marion, VA)