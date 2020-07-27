10 area football players honored by Mountain Empire Chapter of the National Football Foundation

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ten high school football players from around our region were honored for their play on the field and work in the classroom.

The athletes were honored by the Mountain Empire chapter of the National Football Foundation on Saturday.

The sixth annual banquet was modified and moved to the drive-in church at University Parkway Baptist Church.

In addition to the ten high school athletes, the foundation also honored two former college football players for their work on the field and in the classroom.