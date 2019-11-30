Area Fire Departments host training day

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Embreeville Volunteer Fire Department held a training exercise on A.J. Willis Road Saturday.

Embreeville VFD Assistant Chief Zachary Williams told News Channel 11 that the exercise was to help younger members of the crew gain experience.

“It was just an old barn that the owner had called and asked that we come help burn it down,” he explained. “It was to let our younger members get experience under their belts.”

Training exercises don’t come around often for volunteer fire departments due to the costs involved.

“It happens just from time to time,” Williams said. “We just ask for donations for the fuel we use.”

Across our region, more fire training was commencing.

Several volunteers from county departments went through different skill stations hosted by the Greeneville FD at the training center. pic.twitter.com/LT05ru3o7b — Tusculum VFD (@TusculumVFD) November 30, 2019

Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department posted on social media that several volunteers from Greene County fire departments attended training exercises hosted by the Greeneville Fire Department.

