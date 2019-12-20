Area district attorneys general outline $2.4 billion opioid recovery plan

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A number of reports from expert witnesses in the Sullivan Baby Doe trial have been released after regional district attorneys general asked for them to be made public.

The documents were previously filed under seal. They outline a $2.4 billion plan to help counter the effects of the opioid crisis in East Tennessee.

The plan and its costs were developed with guidance from many industry experts, including Scott Hemphill. Hemphill is a Johnson City native who is now a law professor at New York University’s School of Law.

According to the documents, the plan lasts 15 years. It includes a treatment system for opioid use disorder with inpatient and outpatient services. It also addresses services for mothers with opioid addiction and their children.

In addition to treatment for those addicted to opioids, the plan addresses support for area law enforcement, the use of drug courts and therapeutic communities within the jail system to help reduce overcrowding, increased disease screening and treatment for children whose parents or primary caregivers suffer from opioid user disorder.

The Baby Doe case is scheduled for trial in May 2020.

You can read the full reports below.