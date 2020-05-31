Area church taking reservations for attendance

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Despite the region reopening, for the most part, some places of worship feel that taking caution at this time is in everyone’s best interest.

Many area churches have altered the way they host services since the start of the pandemic, and Grandview Christian Church is no different. Those with the church have taken to YouTube to host online services so their congregation is able to “Praise in their PJs,” but for those looking to return to a more traditional sense of worship, Grandview is allowing individuals to meet in person, but not without first making a reservation.

Making online reservations this morning? Well… it’s not for a restaurant but actually for a church! See how Grandview Christian Church is altering their in-person services by offering this first time service. Full details on @WJHL11 this weekend at 6/6:30. pic.twitter.com/2LN6TloSEu — Kelly Grosfield (@KellyGros_WJHL) May 31, 2020

“We put in place an online reservation system which we’ve never done before and I think probably a lot of churches have never done before, just to keep everybody safe,” Brandon Waite, Exec. Minister at Grandview Christian Church said. “We’re strongly encouraging people to wear masks and to keep social distance, and doing the reservation system allows us to actually reserve seats for people and space them out properly so we can make sure people are keeping a healthy distance.”

From this Sunday through the month of June, all services will be capped at 50 attendees. Worship at the Buffalo Campus will be a “blended” format, meaning a mix of hymns and contemporary worship songs.

Officials say there will be no Sunday School classes, kids or youth programming, or any other offerings besides the Sunday worship service. For that reason, worship is family-style.

The church asks all attendees to bring their own masks and wear those while in the building.