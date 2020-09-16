Architectural model of proposed Hard Rock Hotel & Casino to be on display for public September 17-19

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL)- Officials with the proposed Hard Rock Hotel & Casino are giving people an inside look at a 3-D model of the facility at the former Bristol Mall.

A release from Hard Rock officials said in part, “The unveiling will highlight the entertainment features that will be unique to this property in Bristol.”

People can visit the 3-D model for free on the following days:

September 17 : 12-3 p.m.

: 12-3 p.m. September 18 : 12-3 p.m.

: 12-3 p.m. September 19: 12-3 p.m.

Officials with Hard Rock also said that there would be a sample of “their vast collection” of music memorabilia they plan to house at the new Bristol location.

According to the “Vote Yes for Bristol” website the project will feature the following:

Over 750 hotel rooms

Indoor and outdoor live music venues that will bring in some of music’s biggest stars

A 50,0000+ SF conference center

Wedding and event venues

Restaurants including an iconic Hard Rock Café

Retail stores

While the state legislature approved the legislation for the casino to come to fruition it will ultimately be up to the voters in Bristol.

The casino project will require a referendum vote.

That vote is set for November 3.