Arby’s to open 14th area location in Bristol; will donate portion of opening sales to Healing Hands Health

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Arby’s announced Friday that it is opening its 14th area location on Monday, Sept.13.

The new location is at 2615 W. State St. and is set to launch the business with a ribbon-cutting and an Arby’s for a Year giveaway, giving one winner 52 free medium combo meals that must be used within the next year.

PHOTO: Arbico East, LLC

PHOTO: Arbico East, LLC

PHOTO: Arbico East, LLC

The restaurant announced that it will also donate a portion of all opening week sales to the Healing Hands Health Center, which provides service to those who are uninsured.

Located at the former Burger King location, the newly renovated building features modern lighting, chalkboard graphics and a brand-new, dual-line kitchen.

The franchise is one of several Arby’s in the region, with another set to open its doors in Glade Spring, Virginia on a date that has yet to be released.