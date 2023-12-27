BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The 40th annual Arby’s Classic kicked off in Bristol on Tuesday, which will bring in 18 teams and an estimated 30,000 spectators.

Those spectators give a boost to local businesses.

“It’s a pretty good impact on the community because they have to eat someplace when they come in and stay somewhere because we have a lot of visitors out of town that come in,” said Richard Ensor, tournament director for the Arby’s Classic.

Ensor told News Channel 11 that the increase in people coming into town is a positive for many local businesses, with visitors spending money at hotels, restaurants, and more.

“It’s a pretty good impact on the economy around here,” he said.

Ensor added that each year during the Arby’s Classic the Marriott in Bristol becomes completely booked and they have to move them to other hotels in the area.

“It brings a lot of people together. There’s been people that’s been coming to this tournament for the last 30 years because it gives them something to do after Christmas, and they enjoy basketball,” Ensor said. “We always have great teams and great talent in here, so a lot of people look forward to it.”

Delta Blues BBQ in Bristol is one restaurant that makes preparations when its tournament season.

“It was extremely busy,” said Stephanie Meade, front end manager at the restaurant. “People let you know what they’re here for and how long they’re here so we’ve had already quite a few people come in and tell us they were recommended by somebody to come and try us out, and they bring the whole family down here.”

Meade said since they are a BBQ restaurant and smoke all their meat, one of the preparations they have to do for the busy day is smoking extra meat.

“All of our meats, they take a long time to prepare and they smoke for 12 to 14 hours,” Meade said. “We have to make sure that we look into how many people are going to be coming in so we can throw on several more pounds of meats, because if we run out we can’t just get more so we try to be over prepared.”

The restaurant also increases staffing during the tournament.

Ensor said turnout has been strong so far and he expects to see even more over the next few days.