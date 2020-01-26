AR-15 stolen from Greeneville home

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greeneville Police Department responded to a theft complaint Saturday afternoon.

The victim told Greeneville police officers that an assault rifle, along with “firearm accessories,” was stolen from his home on Sunrise Drive.

The police report lists that a Ruger brand “AR15” firearm worth $500, two Ruger brand magazines and a box of ammunition were stolen.

Both the rifle and ammunition was calibre 5.56, according to the report.

The report stated that an investigation is still ongoing.