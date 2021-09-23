Aquaculture facility to bring hundreds of jobs to Southwest Virginia

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – An indoor aquaculture fish facility is now under construction in Southwest Virginia and is expected to bring hundreds of jobs to the region.

According to Tom Lester, chairman of the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors, the site will be home to Pure Salmon’s newest aquaculture facility. Pure Salmon is an international company that operates several similar sites globally, all of which produce thousands of tons of fish each year, according to the company’s website.

Lester told News Channel 11 that Pure Salmon is seeking construction vendors to assist in the completion of the new site near Southwest Virginia Community College. The project could lead to as many as 400 construction jobs while the facility is built.

Once completed, Lester said the facility will be the world’s largest vertically integrated aquaculture site. Officials anticipate the facility will be in production by 2023.

The facility will employ more than 200 people with an annual salary of $35,000 minimum, according to Lester.

The project represents an investment of $228 million by the company.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday at the construction site.

This is a developing story. More details are expected soon. Stay with News Channel 11 online and on-air for updates.