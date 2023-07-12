BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new $7 million Appalachian League stadium for the Bristol State Liners is one step closer after Bristol’s city council approved an engineering and design services agreement for the Whitetop Creek Park project.

Mattern & Craig will provide those services. Once it’s complete, the stadium along Highway 394 near the Bristol Motor Speedway and Dragway will also become home field for Tennessee High and Tennessee Middle School’s baseball teams.

The Bristol State Liners, and Tennessee High School baseball teams currently play their home games at Boyce Cox Field in Bristol, Va.

“We need to have a newer facility in order to maintain and keep baseball alive in Bristol,” councilman Mahlon Luttrell said.

The City of Bristol, Tennessee plans to pay $5 million of the $7 million price tag. Boyd Sports is set to pay around $2 million.

Ahead of the vote, city council leaders had a special called work session to discuss the engineering and design plans for Whitetop Creek Park.

“There’s conceptual drawings that we have, I believe we’ve even had in a couple of our meetings,” Mayor Vince Turner said. “But taking them from the concept to what’s actually gonna be.”

The main baseball field at Whitetop Creek Park will be renovated to the Appy League’s standards.

“We’re giving it a big boost, a big shot of steroids if you will,” Luttrell said. “And just putting all the amenities in there that we need with new lighting, new turf, a 400-foot outfield fences, new clubhouses, new ticket areas, souvenir stands. It’s going to be really nice.”

Lutrell said dugout suites will also be added to the stadium, where fans can view the game from the level of a dugout.

The city plans to have youth tournaments, concerts, and other events at the park as well, which already hosts four baseball/softball fields and five soccer fields.

“A lot of folks have reached out for some time now supporting this project,” said Luttrell. “And we just want to take it to fruition and hopefully have baseball at this level in Bristol for another hundred years.”

Surveying of the land can begin Wednesday.

“The first 120 days are the most important,” said Turner. “And then the construction, I guess would begin after the 120 days of all of the surveying [and] everything else that needs to be done.”

Luttrell said he believes people will get used to the move from Virginia to Tennessee.

“You’ve got some folks that say, ‘well, it may be a little farther for me to drive, but we’re going to try it,'” Luttrell said. “And I think once they get down there and they see it, like the old saying goes, ‘you try it, you’ll like it.’ Well, they won’t like it. They will love it actually.”

Turner said the stadium is expected to be complete by June 2024 in time for next year’s Appalachian League season.