JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Batter up it’s Appy League Opening Day. The players are rolling into town and ready to hit the field.

From fresh cut-outfields to hitting it out of the park. Appy League teams are getting ready for opening weekend and showing off fresh talent.

“I think this team has a lot of talent, a lot of raw talent, a lot of potential,” said Kevin Mahoney, Doughboys Manager. “I think with the coaching staff and their abilities, we’ll be able to put together a really solid ballclub on the field every single night, as well as compete every single night.”

They’ll also be providing plenty of fun off the diamond throughout the season.

“Thursday is going to be our opening night and our Thirsty Thursday,” Kiva Fuller, JC Doughboys General Manager. “Our first Thirsty Thursday of five this year… on Friday, we have fireworks… And then Saturday is our Star Wars night. We’re going to actually have characters in-house for Star Wars. So it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Thursday night the Elizabethton River Riders head to Johnson City to take on the Doughboys.

“We’re super excited about opening day it is in Johnson City,” said Maya Mathis, Elizabethton River Riders General Manager. “They’re kind of our rivals because they’re like, right down the street, like love them, but they’re still all rivals. But they’re a great game, to start off with.”

The River Riders have to wait until Saturday to play at home, but they are ready to show off new additions.

“We did a lot of renovations here,” said Mathis. “So we have this new group area, which we’re at right now…. we have a beer garden on the third base side over there. We want a little something for everybody out here. That was really our goal in the off-season was to have a little something for everybody. So we did those renovations.”

The River Riders and Doughboys aren’t the only local teams playing, the Greeneville Flyboys take on the Kingsport Axmen and the Bristol State Liners head to Princeton West Virginia to play the Whistlepigs.

Grab your gloves because the Appy League is stepping up to bat for its second season Thursday night at 7.

