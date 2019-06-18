Appy League kicks off 2019 season in four Tri-Cities stadiums

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Appalachian League’s 2019 season begins Tuesday night for the Tri-Cities’ teams.

The Johnson City Cardinals, Bristol Pirates, Greeneville Reds and Elizabethton Twins all host their season openers tonight at 6:30 p.m.

The Kingsport Mets will be traveling to Greeneville. Their first home game will be June 20.

The Cardinals will host the Pulaski Yankees.

The Pirates will host the Burlington Royals.

The Reds and Mets will be playing in Greeneville.

The Twins will host the Bluefield Blue Jays.

Tickets are available online on each team’s website.