LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 This Morning

Appy League kicks off 2019 season in four Tri-Cities stadiums

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
APPALACHIAN LEAGUE_1560873330482.jpg.jpg

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Appalachian League’s 2019 season begins Tuesday night for the Tri-Cities’ teams.

PREVIOUS STORY: Appy League releases 2019 schedule

The Johnson City Cardinals, Bristol Pirates, Greeneville Reds and Elizabethton Twins all host their season openers tonight at 6:30 p.m.

The Kingsport Mets will be traveling to Greeneville. Their first home game will be June 20.

The Cardinals will host the Pulaski Yankees.

The Pirates will host the Burlington Royals.

The Reds and Mets will be playing in Greeneville.

The Twins will host the Bluefield Blue Jays.

Tickets are available online on each team’s website.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss