JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Baseball is America’s favorite pastime, and on this Fourth of July, teams of the Appalachian League are going all out to celebrate the nation’s birthday.

Tonight at TVA Credit Union Ballpark, home of the Johnson City Doughboys, and Pioneer Park where the Greeneville Flyboys play, you can take in all the Fourth of July essentials.

There you will find fireworks, hot dogs and, of course, baseball.

“We’re really expecting a great crowd,” said Doughboys General Manager Patrick Ennis. “We have great weather on standby, so we’re just looking to put on a great show for the folks of Johnson City tonight.”

The Doughboys set an attendance record at TVA Credit Union Ballpark earlier this year. Ennis said they hope to break or approach the record Tuesday night.

The Fourth of July has been a record-setting day for the Greeneville Flyboys in years past. General Manager Brandon Bouschart said they hope to break the record this year.

“Last year we put 46 hundred and 12 into this ballpark,” Bouschart said. “I’m hoping for 5,000, obviously that’s a lofty goal.”

If you’re headed to the ballpark, you’ll get nine innings of baseball, but that’s just the opening act.

Both stadiums will have a fireworks display immediately after the ball game.

“It’ll be a blast from the start so you won’t want to miss a minute of it,” Ennis said. “We’re going to have a really, really good time. We’re going to have the music cranking and just put on a great show for everybody tonight.”

Patriotic decorations line the two ballparks, but the celebrations start well before the fireworks go off.

Ennis said the night will include some all-American classics like a hot dog eating contest and bobbing for apples.

“We’re having that family-fun entertainment,” Ennis said. “That’s what we pride ourselves on here at the Doughboys – being a beacon of fun for Johnson City.”

The ballparks will be the place to be in Johnson City and Greeneville, and crews are already prepared for that big crowd.

Ennis said TVA Credit Union Ballpark will have a second box office open on the Legion Street side of the stadium.

“Our goal tonight is to keep the lines moving, folks in their seats and enjoying some Doughboys baseball,” Ennis said.

Bouschart said it’s the perfect way to cap off the Fourth of July holiday.

“It’s baseball, it’s fireworks, it’s Fourth of July,” Bouschart said. “What could be better?”

The Doughboys will take on the Kingsport Axmen while the Flyboys face off against the Elizabethton River Riders Tuesday night.

Both games get started at 7 p.m. with fireworks following the conclusion of the game.