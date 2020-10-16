Appointments needed for upcoming RAM clinic in Gray

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL)- An event offering free medical, dental and vision care will return to the Appalachian Fairgrounds in Gray next month.

Remote Area Medical will hold a free two-day clinic in Gray starting November 7.

Services available include dental cleanings, fillings, eye exams, flu shots and more.

The one major change for this year’s event is that services will be provided by appointment only.

Patients should plan to arrive 15 minutes before their scheduled appointment time.

