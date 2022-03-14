JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Looking for a job in the Tri-Cities? Stop by your local McDonald’s location and pick up an application!

According to a release from McDonald’s, the fast food chain is bringing 250 part-time and full-time jobs to the Tri-Cities as summer rush begins to near.

Upon gaining employment, workers are greeted with numerous competitive opportunities, including health care coverage and free meals, McDonald’s says.

“From advancement opportunities with a side of serving the community, to flexible scheduling with a side of extra money for school, restaurant employees have access to a host of benefits to suit their needs,” says the release.

Job seekers can visit McDonalds.com/careers or text ‘apply’ to 38000 for an opportunity at the fast food chain.