KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency (UETHDA) is accepting applications for its energy and water assistance programs, the agency announced on Tuesday.

Low-income households are encouraged to apply for UETHDA’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and Low-Income Water Assistance Program (LIWAP).

For those who qualify, payment will be sent directly to the recipient’s utility company and is credited to their bill, the agency stated in a release.

Both programs are designed to assist people with energy and water costs, including wood, coal, oil, gas, LP gas and kerosene.

To apply, visit your local Neighborhood Service Center or call 423-246-6180.

For more information regarding the application or for other questions, click here.