MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Applications are now open for the position of Interim Sheriff of Johnson County.

After the passing of Sheriff Eddie Tester, county commissioners are seeking qualified candidates to act as Interim Sheriff until the General Election in Aug. 2024.

The interim sheriff will be appointed at a special called meeting on Oct. 23.

Applications can be dropped off at the county mayor’s office during normal business hours or emailed to office.mayor@johnsoncountytn.gov. The deadline for applications is Oct. 13.

Below are the qualifications, provided by the county government, for the position.

For more information, call 423-727-9696.