JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Apple Creek Creamery took to social media on Tuesday night to announce it will be relocating after the owner of the car wash they were stationed at was arrested.

The ice cream shop said it was leasing land space at the car wash, but has since decided to move following news of the car wash’s owner, Cheila Garcia, being arrested on numerous drug charges.

Apple Creek Creamery owners said they’ve not yet decided on a new location but will keep the public updated on social media when they plan to reopen in their new spot.