Petition to appeal denied for former ETSU professor accused of creating hostile environment for student he dated

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU Board of Trustees denied a request to hear an appeal to a ruling made in the case of a former ETSU professor accused of creating a hostile environment and retaliating against a student he dated.

The board met on Friday and voted to deny the petition to appeal from Dr. Anthony Masino.

Masino is the former ETSU Associate Professor and Accountancy Department Assistant Chair.

Masino appealed the findings of an internal investigation regarding the environment he is accused of creating in June 2018.

The investigation had found that Masino had spoken in a negative way about the student to other students and colleagues following their bad breakup.

Masino had questioned the findings, saying the complaints only came after he reported her behavior, which came after he found out she had cheated on him.

