AppCAA needs donations to help Blackjewel miners

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – The Appalachian Community Action and Development Agency has set up a bank account to receive monetary donations to help coal miners impacted by the bankruptcy of Blackjewel.

The account at Powell Valley National Bank is called the “COAL for Miners” account.

The organization says more than $1,000 was raised in a single day.

AppCAA is offering assistance with electric and water bills.

“As community action agents and leaders, it is our duty and responsibility to take action when something of this magnitude happens,” said AppCAA Executive Director Rebecca Dillow. “Now if it was just a few miners we would not have probably mobilized to this degree, but we’re looking at at least 480 in that region that we serve.”

AppCAA serves Norton and the counties of Lee, Wise, and Scott in Virginia.

The organization says money raised will go directly to impacted miners and their families.

They are also collecting donations of non-perishable food items, diapers, school supplies, and toiletries.

Money can be donated by visiting ANY Powell Valley National Bank branch in Southwest Virginia or Northeast Tennessee and making a deposit to the “COAL for Miners” account.

Items can be donated at the following drop-off locations: